Bridgnorth pupils help bring the outside world into Much Wenlock care home

The designs, which feature the beautiful landscapes of the Shropshire countryside, have been hung and laid around the sensory garden of Wheatlands Care Home in Much Wenlock for residents to enjoy.

They were created by Year 8 pupils from Bridgnorth Endowed School, who were asked to be included in an art project to create outside murals for care home residents.

The artwork has been created by students from Bridgnorth Endowed School for residents of Wheatlands Care Home

The youngsters, who are currently studying from home during the lockdown, produced pictures around the theme of ‘bringing the outside in’, for an eye-catching display in the care home's garden.

Claire Brewer, Wheatlands' general manager, said the community links have helped uplift the spirits of residents, who have been coping well throughout the difficult pandemic period.

She said: "As our residents are now unable to go out or have visitors to stay safe, this has really cheered them up and made them smile.

“Thank you so much to all the Bridgnorth Endowed students for their extremely talented artwork, which has taken pride of place in our sensory garden.”

This comes after residents at the care home have also been spending their time using modern technology to stay in contact with family and friends.

Staff introduced those at the home to Skype and other communication technologies, which they say have been a great help in keeping loved ones in touch throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

A number of community initiatives have also been undertaken at the care home.

One of the new ideas that has been introduced by the Wheatlands' Knit and Natter group is the making of pom-poms.

These have since been shared around Much Wenlock and individuals have spotted them on their walks, finding a note attached encouraging people to share a moment of joy and happiness.

These brightly coloured items were made with an aim to uplift the community throughout the coronavirus pandemic.