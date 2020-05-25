Two rescued as 60 people gather at disused 'blue lagoon' quarry pool

Police, paramedics and fire crews were sent to the "blue lagoon" at Shadwell Quarry near Much Wenlock where more than 60 people were reported to have congregated today.

Two people were helped from steep cliffs by firefighters after getting themselves out of the water before being treated by paramedics, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Service said.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

A helicopter was also at the scene and police closed Farley Road, which the quarry is accessed from.

Multiple cars believed to belong to people who had congregated at the quarry had been parked on the road throughout the afternoon.

And the helicopter is over the quarry now. — David Turner (@Turner4Wenlock) May 25, 2020

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 16:23 SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as Water Rescue in Much Wenlock .

"Three fire appliances including the Incident Command Unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Tweedale. An Operations officer was in attendance.

Advertising

"Two casualties were assisted from steep quarry banks to waiting ambulance crews ambulance crews.

"The stop message was received at 4.52pm."

The water in the basin of the quarry between Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth has been given a rich blue colour by the limestone that was quarried there.

Police regularly have to move people on from the pool which is dangerous due to its unknown depth, cold temperatures and the hidden ledges hidden beneath the water.

More to follow.