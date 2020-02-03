Tickets go on sale for events commemorating Shropshire's link to the Mayflower

The Shropshire’s Mayflower Children group will be hosting a variety of events throughout the summer to commemorate the journey of the More children and the county's historic link to the sailing.

A full programme is planned which will highlight the story of the four More children, who were from Larden Hall in Shipton, near Much Wenlock, and how they came to be a part of one of the most important moments in American history.

Included in the events this summer will be guided walks taking in significant Mayflower landmarks, a history day, a choral concert, a Son et Lumiere light ahow and church service.

Mike Brogden, secretary of Shropshire Mayflower Children, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting these events and encouraging public knowledge of the More children’s story.

“Memberships to the group have more than doubled since December last year, and we hope to continue welcoming newcomers over the coming months leading up to the events.

“Some of the events will be very limited so make sure you book on to guarantee your place.”

The Mayflower ship transported the first Puritan Separatists, much later to be known as the Pilgrim Fathers, from Plymouth in September of 1620, and was bound for America. The passengers on the voyage became the founders of one of the first permanent European settlements in New England.

Campaign

Advertising

There will be commemorative events taking place across America and significant parts of Britain, most notably Plymouth, to mark the 400th anniversary.

Last year the Shropshire’s Mayflower Children group started a crowdfunding campaign to raise £20,000 to mark the milestone and install a bronze commemorative plaque designed by Ludlow-based artist Claire Minter-Kemp in Much Wenlock town centre.

“It’s a little known story outside the county of Shropshire, but a fascinating tale nonetheless,” Mike said.

“Not every area can profess to have such a significant connection to the founding of modern America.

Advertising

“We hope these events will encourage not only local enthusiasts but also tourists from America who are interested in the More children’s legacy, to come and explore beautiful Shropshire.”

Members of the Shropshire’s Mayflower Children group and Friends of Shropshire Archives will receive a 10 per cent discount on events. To become a member of the group for free contact Mike Brogden at mike@brogden.info

If you would like to donate to the fund then visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shropshire-mayflower-children or visit shropshiremayflower.com for more information and to see a full events listing and book tickets.