Thieves used stolen number plates in £7,000 Much Wenlock petrol station theft

The plates, which end DZB, were stolen from a Ford Fiesta parked on Station Road, between 11am on August 27 and the morning of August 28. Both the front and rear plates were taken.

At just after 7.30am on August 28, a small white van pulled onto the forecourt of a the Shell garage on Bridgnorth Road, Much Wenlock.

At least one thief exited the van, approached a pallet of goods that had been delivered and cut back the plastic wrapping to steal a quantity of cigarettes. They then drove off with between £6,000 and £7,000 in cigarettes.

Anybody who was in the area while either crime was taking place is asked to call police on 101 citing incident number 0147S280819.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org