Army veteran and his son battered man outside Shropshire town pub in broad daylight attack after bad blood

Army veteran Christian Davies and his son Daniel Davies left the Fosters Arms in Mill Street to attack the man, there having been bad blood between their victim and other members of their family, Telford Magistrates Court heard this week.

The court was shown CCTV footage of the incident, from the moment the victim arrived on a bicycle and began speaking to people standing on the pavement outside the pub's front door.

After a few seconds two men, clearly identifiable as Christian Davies, 50, followed by his son Daniel Davies, 29, could be seen leaving the pub and looking from side to side before the elder man rushed the victim and threw punches, backed up by his son who also laid into the man.

The victim fell to the ground but the assault by both men, witnessed by a growing crowd, continued until he was able to get to his feet and flee.