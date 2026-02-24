‘It is fun, social and a great way to get in shape’: Bridgnorth ladies celebrate walking football tournament success

Bridgnorth Spartans women’s walking football team was formed more than a year ago but had never managed to get seven players to play competitively.

But on Sunday (February 22), thanks to a couple of new recruits, the Bridgnorth ladies took part in their first tournament against three teams from the Hartshill Strollers at Lodge Lane in Kingswinford - and won.

“We won all three games 1-0,” said Caroline Murphy from the Spartans. “We have struggled to get seven players in order for us to play so it was our first tournament - so we are thrilled to have won all three games.

The Bridgnorth Spartans women's football squad

“It’s been really nice as over the last few months we’ve really come together as a team.”

She said the women’s walking football team meet at Oldbury Wells Sports Hall every Tuesday night - and they are always pleased to see new members.

The team in action

“It’s a good way of getting fit. The team is for those over 30 but any age or ability can take part.

“Walking football is as it sounds - the rule is you have to always keep one foot on the ground but we have people in their 70s play so it is accessible to almost anyone.

“It is a great way to keep fit - I’ve lost three stone over the last six months and we also take part in social events.”

Anybody interested in walking football at Bridgnorth Spartans should visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/BridgnorthSpartansJFC.