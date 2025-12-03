Bridgnorth youth centre to close unless new trustees step forward

The Bridge Youth Centre, based in Whitburn Street, has been run by the Bridgnorth Dry Bar Trust for more than 30 years, providing a safe and supportive place for young people to meet on Friday nights.

The centre began life at the Community Centre in Low Town before moving to the former Town and Country Club building in 1999. Over the decades it has expanded its offer to two evening sessions a week and has organised countless trips and outdoor activities.

But as an independent trust relying on fundraising, grants and donations to survive, generating enough income to stay afloat has become increasingly difficult.

Trustees say the financial pressures, combined with limited capacity among the current team, mean they are no longer able to continue running the centre.

Chair of Trustees, Mark Gibbons, said: "Due to rising financial pressures and limited capacity among current trustees, we will have to stop running sessions in early 2026 and the existing group of trustees have made the difficult decision to call it a day.

"I would like to pay tribute to the trustees, staff and volunteers, past and present, who have been so committed to serving the young people in the community. Without people giving their time in the way they have done, The Bridge would have struggled to survive five years, let alone 30."

However, trustees stressed that closure is not inevitable if new leadership comes forward. They say the centre has strong foundations to build on, including excellent facilities, a supportive landlord, robust procedures and long-standing community backing.

Becky Jennings, one of the founding trustees, said: "This is a call to action. If you care about the future of Bridgnorth's young people, now is the time to step forward. Whether you can offer time, expertise, fundraising ideas, or financial support, your contribution could make all the difference."

Keith Bowley, trustee and treasurer, added: "Raising an additional £15,000 a year would see The Bridge Youth Centre continuing to thrive and the club right in the centre of town that has such an impressive track record, would be preserved."