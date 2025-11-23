Bridgnorth Lions and building society join forces to form community partnership

Dudley Building Society has joined forces with the Bridgnorth Lions in a collaboration they say reflects a shared commitment to supporting local people and strengthening the local community.

As part of the partnership, Dudley Building Society will sponsor a range of upcoming Lions events. These events are well known for bringing people together, raising funds for important causes, and celebrating the community.

The Lions group host a range of events throughout the year, including the Bridgnorth Walk and Duck Race.

Among the first events in partnership with the building society will be Santa’s Yuletide Grotto & Festive Fayre at St Leonard's Church on December 20-21.

Along with a Santa's Grotto where children can meet Father Christmas, little ones can take part in a fun, hands-on activity making treats for Santa’s reindeer, adding to the excitement of the season, while grown-ups indulge in delicious seasonal food and drink.

Rebecca Hawthorne, area director at Dudley Building Society, expressed her pride in the partnership.

She said: “We are delighted to join forces with the Bridgnorth Lions. Their dedication to helping people in our local communities truly reflects our own values, and we are thrilled to support their mission.

"This partnership represents our ongoing commitment to being a positive presence in the lives of the people we serve. We look forward to supporting the Lions and helping to make their upcoming events a great success.”

Chris Luty, responsible for events and marketing at the Bridgnorth Lions, added: “We are very pleased to partner with Dudley Building Society. Their support will enhance our ability to run key events and expand our charitable work. Together, we can make an even greater positive impact throughout the region.”