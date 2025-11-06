‘Idiotic and shameful behaviour’: Anger as poppy display at Bridgnorth church 'vandalised'

The ladies of St John’s Catholic Church have spent the last weeks and months making poppies for a display outside the church in the town.

The display originally featured two silhouetted images of soldiers above with the poignant phrase “At the going down of the sun we will remember them”.

The display before the posters were removed

But on Wednesday (November 5) the church group that created the display announced that somebody had cut down and removed those two posters, leaving two gaping holes in the display.

Christie Ward from the church said: “We at St John’s Catholic Church are really disappointed that someone has spoiled our poppies on the gates by cutting out the pictures of the soldiers in the middle.”

Bridgnorth Reform UK town councillor Susan Eden said she has been contacted by numerous "very distressed residents".

She said: “Why? Why would anyone be so hurtful and disrespectful? Good people from the local community have gone to a great deal of time and effort to create this beautiful memorial display for the benefit of everyone and then some idiot does this.

Councillor Eades and the damaged display

“This idiotic and shameful behaviour needs to be called out and if anyone has any phone or doorbell footage of the perpetrators please pass it to the local police neighbourhood team.

“It’s incomprehensible that these vandals have so little respect for their community and more importantly for all of the brave men and women of all races who have fought and died over the years to protect these precious islands that we are so fortunate to live in. Shame on them!”

West Mercia Police has been approached for comment.