Based at Chartwell Business Park on Stourbridge Road in Bridgnorth the popular home of the Big Mac opened its doors for the first time this morning.

The restaurant, which was first announced back in 2023, has been eagerly anticipated.

The development at the Chartwell Business Park is part of a larger development that will see the creation of two units, the other set to be a new Starbucks.

The new 90-seater McDonald's features table service, self-ordering kiosks, a large outside patio area and a Drive-Thru with Smart Digital Drive-Thru menu boards.

The restaurant will be open hours 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

McDonald's franchisee and the man behind Bridgnorth's Golden Arches, Ash Raju, said he was thrilled that the new restaurant was now open - with nearly 100 new jobs created.

He said: "I am incredibly proud to have said we have employed 93 people of which 95 per cent are local people in the area, and as I said I am really proud to offer that."