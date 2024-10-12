Coroner seeks answers after man discharged from hospital without care package dies at home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Samuel Joseph Brookes, of Highley Park Homes, in Netherton, near Highley, Bridgnorth, was found dead on April 22 when a relative took round a supply of frozen meals that a carer would have cooked for him.

Mr Brookes, a widower, had been discharged back home from Russells Hall Hospital, in Dudley, on April 8 this year. Dudley-born, he had been in hospital after a fall and a ‘long lie’ at home. His death was caused by a combination of heart disease and pneumonia contributed to by liver disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Described as being ‘in and out of hospital’, previously he had been visited four times a day by carers from a company called Outcome Care and Support to help him live an independent life.

An inquest report is being prepared for Shropshire senior coroner John Ellery, who called a pre-inquest review on Thursday to bring representatives of the hospital and the care company together to get to the nub of the issues.