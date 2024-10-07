Resurfacing work to close village road for five days

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council said the work, on Ashfield Road in Ditton Priors, will see the route resurfaced from Monday, October 21, to Friday, October 25.

The work will be carried out from 8am to 5pm each day and the road will be closed during those times.

During the closures a signed diversion will be place – and access for properties and businesses within the closure will be maintained 'when safe to do so'.

A spokesman for the council said: "Depending on their vehicle type, road users may be able to choose an alternative diversion route.

"People are asked not to park on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress."