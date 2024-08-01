Views sought as council to tackle air quality in two Shropshire towns

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

is seeking feedback on its Draft Air Quality Action Plans (AQAPs) for Shrewsbury and Bridgnorth, which outline the actions the council will take to meet the air quality objectives .

The Air Quality Action Plans (AQAPs) were developed following the establishment of Air Quality Management Areas (AQMAs) near Shrewsbury’s Railway Station and along Pound Street in Bridgnorth, due to nitrogen dioxide (NO2) levels surpassing national standards.

The draft AQAPs include a summary of the current air quality situation, sources of pollution, an assessment of the reductions required and details of the key priorities and actions

The actions cover a range of areas such as traffic management, sustainable transport, public awareness, and planning policies. The draft AQAPs also provide an estimate of the cost and benefit of each proposed measure, as well as the expected timescale for achieving compliance with the air quality objectives.

In Shrewsbury, the draft AQAP mainly considers the predicted effect of existing plans that are either already progressing such as the Castle Foregate Gyratory or plans that have already been approved like the The North West Relief Road, as well as additional actions such as anti-idling measures.

The forecast suggests that by undertaking the recommended initiatives, the desired outcomes should be achieved by the year 2025. However, if these actions are not implemented and only national measures are pursued, it is anticipated that compliance will be attained by 2029.

In Bridgnorth, the draft AQAP considers a variety of potential measures for the future, such as removing zebra crossings in certain locations, variable messaging signs, and park and ride schemes. If the measures detailed in the action plan are implemented, it is predicted that the relevant objectives will be achieved by 2027. Without these measures being implemented, it is predicted that the objectives will be achieved by 2028.

Councillor Chris Schofield Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for for planning and regulatory services, said: “We are committed to improving the air quality in Shropshire and have developed these draft action plans to address the areas where the pollution levels are above the national standards.

“We want to ensure that our actions are effective, proportionate, and supported by the local communities and businesses. That is why we are launching this consultation to gather feedback and suggestions on the draft plans.

“We encourage everyone to take part and help us shape the final plans that will benefit the health and wellbeing of our residents and visitors.”

To view the draft AQAPs and to take part in the consultation visit: shropshire.gov.uk/get-involved/air-quality-action-plans-for-shrewsbury-and-bridgnorth/

The consultation will run until September 12 and the responses will be summarised and considered before the final AQAPs are adopted by the council.