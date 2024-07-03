Classic MGs set to motor down to the Severn Valley Railway

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Around 60 examples of the classic MGA sports cars will travel to the railway’s Highley station and Engine House visitor centre for the annual MGA rally.

The MGA was produced by MG from 1955 as a replacement for the popular MG Midget.

MG went on to sell more than 100,000 MGAs, before it went out of production in 1962, and the cars styling was heavily copied by other sports car manufacturers, making it an instant classic.

“We’ll have everything from open two-seaters to coupes,” said Peter Darkin, the SVR volunteer who’s been working with the MGA organisers to set up the event at the railway.

“Some will be modified for racing, and others are technically advanced. Everything, as you’d expect, will be in immaculate condition, and waiting for your inspection!

“If you’ve got questions or just want to chat about what’s on display, owners will be on hand, and unsurprisingly, they like nothing more than to talk about their cars!”

The MGA Rally lands in Highley at the Severn Valley Railway on Sunday July 21.

Parking at Highley station is extremely limited, and the SVR is advising visitors to travel by heritage rail for the event. Tickets to travel are bookable at svr.co.uk