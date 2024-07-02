'Next year we hope to hit six figures!' Bridgnorth Walk brings in more than £90,000 for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

On May Day, a record-breaking 1,000 people took part in the 2024 Bridgnorth Walk, as the event returned to the town 56 years after it first begun.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of High Town to cheer on those taking part as this year's event was greeted by glorious sunshine.

The running of the annual challenge was taken over by charity group the Bridgnorth Lions in 2017.

In recent years, a full marathon event along with a senior, junior and family walks have been added to the original 22-mile (35km) challenge that includes the energy-sapping climb up Brown Clee Hill, which have added to its popularity and appeal.

The Lions said this year's event was their biggest yet and now that all the amounts raised for the various good causes have been totted up, they can reveal that the 2024 Bridgnorth Walk raised £94,000 for charity.

“When it is all added up, it raised £94,000, so we are very, very pleased as it is up on last year,” said Martin Allen from the Bridgnorth Lions.

“It is a lot of work to put on each year but when you see the community come together, especially with the size of the event as it is now, it really is great.

“We are trying to re-establish the Walk to what it used to be so that it is an event that we can all be proud of.

“Hopefully, next year, we can break the six-figure mark for charity.”