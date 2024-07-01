Man dies after car crashes into tree between Bridgnorth and Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said it happened on the A454 in Shipley on Sunday morning.

A spokesman for the force said that a 33-year-old man who was driving a Honda Jazz died at the scene.

Officers are now urging anyone with information about the crash to contact them.

The spokesman said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A454 in Shipley yesterday morning.

"At around 1.30am a Honda Jazz was travelling towards Rudge Heath when it left the road and collided with a tree.

"Despite best efforts from the emergency services the driver, a 33-year-old man, sadly died at the scene.

"We would like to hear from anybody who may have witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage from around the time it happened.

"Anyone who has any other information which may help with our investigation is asked to contact us on DL-SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk or 01743 261832."