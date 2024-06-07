Watch: Prolific detectorist describes Shropshire site which revealed his latest treasure

Andy Bassett's latest find, this time from what has been called The Tavern Site in Romsley, near Alveley, was a medieval hoard of seven complete silver pennies and a silver brooch from the time of Edward I and II.

Experts at the British Museum believe the little hoard of 10 objects weighing 11.35 grams probably represents the contents of a lost purse or money bag, probably secured at the time with the small annular brooch. It may have been dropped sometime just after 1314 AD.

Andy and his wife Lorraine run Seven Valley Alpacas and he goes out metal detecting in the evenings with some specialist equipment. He describes the Tavern Site as a kind of "Travelodge or Premier Inn" on the ancient road from Gloucester and Worcester to Chester.

Andy says there have been many fantastic finds at the site over the years including an Iron Age brooch, Roman brooches, Tudor finds and some 300 other objects dropped by travellers at what was a stopping off point on their journeys. Andy also found a papal bulla there.

"There are what was a Tithe Barn where everyone would have gathered, bringing local goods," said the 58-year-old. "It was like a Travelodge or Premier Inn is now."

Andy Bassett with an earlier find

Andy, a fan of the cult archaeology programme Time Team, said he picked up tips from the show. He has a detector that can show where pottery is and the landscape can also give clues.

"It is a combination of luck and knowing where to look," he said. "The area where I live is undisturbed ground and it is just waiting to be found." He found the little hoard in 2020 and has been out detecting more since then.

Andy says he has other finds in the pipeline that have yet to be declared treasure. But it is not about the money, he says. Coins might fetch a few hundred pounds but the history of it all fascinates him.

He has even taken to giving talks at local schools enthusing on his various discoveries.