Pair of big-hearted young farmers are honoured by county High Sheriff for charity work

Tom Wellings and Josh Barratt have organised the now annual Bridgnorth Festive Charity Tractor Run for the last three years.

Last December it drew huge crowds as a convoy of 210 agricultural machines trundled through the town.

That event and others, such as their annual Muck Lug, has seen the pair, who are members of the Bridgnorth Young Farmers Club, raise £20,000 this year for charities Hope House and MacMillan Cancer.

Over the past three years they have raised nearly £35,000 in their charity endeavours.

On Thursday evening, the pair were awarded the High Sheriff of Shropshire’s Award for Great and Valuable Services to the Community at the Hope House shop in the High Street after being nominated by Dawn Ball from the charity.

They were given their award in front of the town's mayor, Rachel Connolly.

High Sheriff Mandy Thorn said: "Tom and Josh are absolute stars and it was a real honour to present them with a High Sheriff’s Award this evening."

Josh Barratt added: "Myself and Tom are honoured to receive such recognition for our event which we have put our heart and souls into and are amazed at the positive impact it is having on the charities and the local community.

"We would like to thank all our supporters, our parents and the charities for their generosity and support towards our event."