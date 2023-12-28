Lightning strike 'like an explosion' rocks Bridgnorth

The loud boom was heard by residents at around 10.50pm on Thursday, as high winds and rain were lashing the area from Storm Garrit.

But a storm that developed over Bridgnorth and Knighton brought with it lightning, which struck near the town, startling residents.

Many took to Facebook following the loud clap, which some took to be thunder, but was a lightning bolt striking the ground north of the town.

Livvy Nyx told her Facebook followers: "We saw the flash and it shook our home, it didn’t sound like thunder, more like an explosion?"

Elizabeth Nicholls, added: "It scared the life out of me. My daughter was filming for an ASMR video as we love the sound of rain to relax…not this time!"

Stuart Woodger said on Twitter (X): "A massive bolt of lightning and severe thunder clap in Bridgnorth around 10:50pm."

