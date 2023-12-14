The 12-bed Parish Rooms on the corner of St Johns Street had provided accommodation for homeless people since 1996.

Since 2012 it was run by Clarion Housing Group, who managed the sheltered accommodation on behalf of Shropshire Council, although the group did not own the building.

In 2020, Clarion decided not to renew its contract with the authority, and while Shropshire Council put the homeless contract out to tender, no bids were received. The hostel in Low Town subsequently closed and has sat empty for the last three years.

However, Shropshire Council is now in the process of purchasing the hostel, after the empty building was put up for sale by liquidators working on behalf of the building's owners.

It is understood that the council is planning now to reopen the building to provide sheltered accommodation.

Laura Fisher, head of housing, resettlement and independent living at Shropshire Council, said: "We are in the process of negotiating the purchase, and we’ll provide further information of our plans in due course."

However, not everybody in the town is happy with the plans.

Mr Les Jones, who operates the Bradeney House care home in nearby Worfield, said he has been trying to purchase the building to turn it into flats.

He said: "At the moment it is an eyesore and boarded up, but has the council asked the people of Bridgnorth if this is what they want?

"We'd convert them into very nice apartments and would not let just anybody move in. Perhaps the council should ask people what they would prefer."