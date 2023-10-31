Aston Martin rebuilt in Bridgnorth to go on display at motor museum

The Aston Martin Bulldog

The Aston Martin Bulldog achieved its fabled top speed earlier this year - a speed it had never reached in the 40 years since its construction - after it was restored by Classic Motor Cars (CMC) in Bridgnorth.

The car is currently the subject of a forthcoming Hollywood documentary who are detailing its unique history and the journey it took to reach the 200mph mark.

Stephen Laing, Head of Collections & Engagement at the British Motor Museum, said: “The Museum’s collections include the most innovative products from Britain’s motor industry, over its long history.

"The Aston Martin Bulldog is one of those cars and sits perfectly in the surroundings in the Museum, a supercar of its time. On a personal note, I remember as a small child visiting the Birmingham Motor Show being enthralled by William Towns’ remarkable Lagonda. Bulldog captures even more so his design spirit. I’m delighted to see it at the Museum.”

Aston Martin Lagonda’s Historian, Steve Waddingham, who visited the museum when the car was installed last Friday, said: “Many British design concept cars which didn’t make it are on display at the British Motor Museum.

"The Aston Martin Bulldog is a concept car that did make it. It was designed to do a job, and it did it 40 years later when it exceeded 200 mph earlier this year. It’s great to see it on display in the foyer of the museum.”