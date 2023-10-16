Police confirm death of woman in crash on A454 near Bridgnorth today

Officers are appealing for dash-cam footage after the fatal collision on the A454 in Swancote earlier this afternoon.

Police say that a 68-year-old female driver of a Toyota Aygo has sadly died at the scene.

The collision happened at 12.45pm near Swancote, and involved a black Toyota Aygo and a white Scania tractor unit (the front part of a lorry).

Fire service crews were sent from Bridgnorth, Telford Central and Wellington.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or have dash-cam footage of it."

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact PC Danny Porton on 07814047679 or danny.porton@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 185i of October 16.

The A454 was closed by the police between Roughton and Swancote at around 1pm on Monday, the force said.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the road was "likely to be closed for some time" and appealed for drivers to find alternative routes.

AA Traffic News at 5.38pm today showed the road is closed for crash investigation work.

The site reports that the road is closed and there is slow traffic due to crash investigation work on A454 both ways between the B4363 and the Roughton turn off.