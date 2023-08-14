Woman taken to Shrewsbury hospital after car crashes into building

The woman was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for treatment.

The crash took place in Shirtlett near Broseley at around 12.25pm.

The fire service and ambulance crews were called to the scene.

A total of four fire crews attended, reporting that the vehicle had crashed into a building, and that hydraulic cutting equipment was used to free the casualty.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said the driver's injuries were not believed to be serious.

He said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on the B4376 in Shirlett near Broseley at 12.25pm.

"An ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a car had come off the road and crashed into a wall.