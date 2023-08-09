Warning that e-scooters may be seized if they are wrongly used

West Mercia Police says the warning follows some recent isolated incidents in the force area.

A police spokesperson said: "Although you can lawfully buy an e-scooter, they are currently illegal to use on public roads, pavements, cycle lanes and pedestrian-only areas unless part of an approved trial, like the one currently taking place in Redditch.

"Therefore, unless part of this loan scheme, e-scooters and hoverboards can only be ridden on private land with the permission of the landowner."

Officers are reminding members of the public that e-scooters are currently classed as Powered Transporters by the Government and fall under the same laws and regulations that apply to all motor vehicles in terms of requiring insurance, tax, MOT, licence, and registration.

"Anyone found using them in public areas risks having the e-scooter seized by the police."