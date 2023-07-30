Person cut free after late-night crash near Bridgnorth

The fire service had to use cutting equipment to free someone trapped after a crash.

Two fire crews attended the incident after reports of someone being trapped following a crash
The incident, which involved one vehicle, took place at Knowle Sands, Bridgnorth, at around 11.20pm yesterday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it sent two crews to the scene after receiving reports of a person being trapped following a crash.

An update from the service said the crews had used cutting and spreading equipment.

