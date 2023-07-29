Busy night for fire crews across the county

SOUTH WITH WORDS TOM Corfton Farm, Corfton, was used by Shropshire Fire and Rescue was used for a training exercise to recreate a home situation. 17.06.15 PIC BY LAURA DUTFIELD COPYRIGHT OF SHROPSHIRE NEWSPAPERS.

A combine harvester fire off the Shawbury Road in Wem was dealt with by firefighters from Wem and Prees.

The alarm was raised at 9.45pm on Friday and the crews had the fire under control by 10.30pm. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was cause by an overheated parking brake.

Also on Friday evening Ellesmere firefighters quickly had a blaze involving broken wood and pallets in a garden in Sodylt Bank, St Martins, quickly under control after being called out at 9.30pm.

And a crew from Bridgnorth was able to bring a fire in fly tipped items in Quatford reported at 8.30pm under control in 20 minutes.

In the south of the county a crew from Craven Arms responded to reports of a tree on fire at 7.15am on Saturday .

They arrived in Greenfields Road in the town to find a fire in the base of a large oak tree.