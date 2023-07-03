Straw and hay warning after rural fires

Firday's barn fire in Bridgnorth

On Friday, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a barn fire in Bridgnorth in which crews from six fire stations battled the blaze for five hours.

It followed a fire in a field, also in Bridgnorth, that started on Thursday night when 400 tonnes of straw and manure caught alight in a field in Tasley.

Crews spent three hours battling the blaze.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they have seen an uptick in similar fires over the last few weeks.

He said: "We've seen an increase in barn fires over the last couple of weeks involving bales of stacked straw and hay. These can self-ignite and a fire can spread rapidly."