Plans to shake up Bridgnorth parking put on hold after backlash from residents

In February, Shropshire Council launched a public consultation into planned changes to on-street parking in Bridgnorth.

The proposals would have seen the cost of residents' permits in Bridgnorth double, and the number of permits given to each resident cut from two to one.

A number of free, limited-time waiting bays around the town were also facing the chop.

But businesses and residents warned the proposed changes would lead to "irreversible damage" and turn Bridgnorth into a "ghost town".

Now, the council has announced plans to change the scheme have been paused.

Councillor Richard Marshall, portfolio holder for highways and regulatory services said: "As I said all the way along the line, there was no decision made until after all the consultation and public events had been completed.

"I've listened to the residents and it's very clear that they're not happy with the proposals we put forward.

"Therefore I can announce the decision to stop the process as it is, and we will come back to the residents with further consultations.