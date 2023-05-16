Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Plans to shake up Bridgnorth parking put on hold after backlash from residents

By Megan JonesBridgnorthPublished: Comments

Shropshire Council has put the brakes on controversial plans to change how street parking works in Bridgnorth after backlash from residents.

In February, Shropshire Council launched a public consultation into planned changes to on-street parking in Bridgnorth.

The proposals would have seen the cost of residents' permits in Bridgnorth double, and the number of permits given to each resident cut from two to one.

A number of free, limited-time waiting bays around the town were also facing the chop.

But businesses and residents warned the proposed changes would lead to "irreversible damage" and turn Bridgnorth into a "ghost town".

Now, the council has announced plans to change the scheme have been paused.

Councillor Richard Marshall, portfolio holder for highways and regulatory services said: "As I said all the way along the line, there was no decision made until after all the consultation and public events had been completed.

"I've listened to the residents and it's very clear that they're not happy with the proposals we put forward.

"Therefore I can announce the decision to stop the process as it is, and we will come back to the residents with further consultations.

"But as we stand at the moment, we are pausing the proposed schemes to reflect on the information we have received."

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News