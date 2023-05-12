Notification Settings

Albrighton grower to unveil rose named after mystery celebrity at Chelsea Flower Show

By Richard Williams

Albrighton's David Austin Roses is to launch a new rose named after a mystery celebrity at the world's most prestigious flower show later this month.

The Royal Jubilee (Auspaddle) launched by david Austin Roses for the coronation

The rose breeder launched a commemorative collection of seven garden roses ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III.

Now it is gearing up for the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower Show.

While David Austin Roses is staying tight-lipped about the new rose it is to reveal, a spokeswoman said: "Whilst I can’t tell you much more I can tell you that this rose is named after a celebrity and has charitable associations, both of which share our passion for the power of gardening and enabling roses to bloom in any landscape."

She added that they would reveal the name of the new rose on the first day of the Chelsea Flower Show on Saturday, May 22.

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is on from May 22-27.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

