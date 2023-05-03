Bridgnorth 'could become a ghost town' if plans for new McDonald's are rejected

The scheme has so far drummed up more people in favour than objectors - a rarity in planning applications.

Plans were lodged at the end of March for a new McDonald's and Starbucks at the town's Chartwell Business Park, with the applicant, Chartwell Development Limited, saying the two outlets would create a combined 135 jobs. If the plans get the green light, the fast food and coffee giants would have their first venues in Bridgnorth.

Concerns were raised over "boy racers" congregating, and litter problems that could be caused, but there has since been an increase in support.

John Swinfield said: "If people aren't careful, Bridgnorth will become a ghost town. I really don't get why people are against change."

"There are youngsters and families that have to travel afar to get to the nearest McDonald's.

"I support this, as I feel Bridgnorth needs more choice. Chartwell Drive is a services so it should be allowed. Bridgnorth was cut off after a certain time until they opened the 24-hour garage, which is great now."

Mark Fieldsend pointed to the job opportunities that would be provided.

He said: "I support this application as it will provide valuable investment in the town and much-needed jobs. The location being out of town is perfect for a drive-through and will provide minimal disruption to the town centre.

"People travel to Telford or Kidderminster at present to get a McDonald's, so this will keep more money in the town and be environmentally efficient as well."

He added: "McDonald's need to be held to account for any additional litter this development may cause, but they have demonstrated that with other recent developments, they are happy to work with the local community to achieve this."

Christopher Broome pointed out the fast food giant's contribution to junior sport in his supporting comment.

"A new McDonald's and Starbucks would create much-needed jobs for people in the local community, as well as further opportunities in construction and the supply chain.

"Another reason I support this application is because McDonald's actively supports local communities by investing in local junior sports and donating to local charities."

So far there have been seven expressions of support, three objections and one neutral comment on the application.