Trailing a new event to promote the county's food producers

By Sue Austin

A tasty new trail is to be launched in Shropshire helping both visitors and locals discover and sample the county’s fabulous local food.

Jenny Rouquette of the Shropshire Good Food Partnership
The Shropshire Good Food Trail aims to highlight Shropshire venues that grow, make, sell or serve the county’s finest and most sustainably produced food in a fun and informative map and guid

Jenny Rouquette of the Shropshire Good Food Partnership says the food trail will be launched at Shrewsbury Food Festival on June 24 and run until July 9 and is urging local producers to sign up to register to be part of the trail.

It aims to signpost the public to producers and suppliers who are creating fantastic food that is good for people, the county and the planet.

“Shropshire already has an outstanding reputation for its top quality local food. We would like to celebrate this and share the story of our amazing local food with not only those who live here but also visitors to the area.

“We want to give everyone the chance to follow the trail which will guide them to the hidden gems of the Shropshire food economy and discover the value of supporting sustainable home-grown produce,” she said.

The food trail is designed to give a boost to the Shropshire food economy and all the businesses and organisations involved.

All those who sign up will benefit from a county wide promotional campaign. They will also have chance to connect with other like-minded good food producers and suppliers in the area.

The creation of the trail has been supported with funding by the Sustainable Food Places organisation and the Co-Op Foundation.

Further information on how to register to be a part of the Shropshire Good Food Trail is available online at shropshiregoodfoodtrail.org/ or email hello@shropshiregoodfood.org

It will be followed by the Shropshire Love Nature Festival which is also organised by the Shropshire Good Food Partnership. The month long series of events will run from July 22 to August 6.

