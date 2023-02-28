Notification Settings

Charity counting cost of minibus theft after damaged vehicle recovered

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

A Shropshire charity that had its minibus stolen before it was found abandoned 17 miles away in the Black Country, is assessing the amount of damage left by the thieves.

The recovered Bridgnorth Community Transport Group minibus

Bridgnorth Community Transport Group's £70,000 "best bus" was taken from Severn Street car park on Tuesday night last week.

The 13-seater vehicle, which had been paid for by a government grant four years ago, was found two days later in a car park in Bilston, Wolverhampton.

The minibus has now been returned to the charity which is assessing the damage left by the thieves.

Damage to the inside of the minibus

Kay Kightley, operational manager at the Bridgnorth Community Transport Group, said the vehicle was yet to be assessed by a garage but there was significant visible damage to the vehicle.

She said the thieves had removed the number plates, drilled out the lock and ignition, smashed a window, ripped out the centre console, pulled out a heater vent, ripped the head lining and damaged the fuse box panel.

Smashed window on the minibus
The ignition was drilled out

The Bridgnorth Community Transport Group was established to provide affordable, accessible transport to people in Bridgnorth and its surrounding areas who "have difficulty accessing other forms of transport".

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

