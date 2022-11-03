Notification Settings

'Completely unacceptable' theft of defibrillator near Bridgnorth

By Dominic Robertson

A defibrillator has been stolen in an incident near Bridgnorth which police have described as "completely unacceptable".

The equipment was taken from Morville, according to Much Wenlock and Broseley PCSO, Mal Goddard.

He said: "Defibrillators are life-saving equipment and this theft is completely unacceptable."

PCSO Goddard said it had been taken from the old red telephone box where it was based, close to Morville Primary School.

He said the theft was reported on November 2 and took place sometime over the last two weeks.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police on e-mail at bmw.snt@westmercia.police.uk – referring to incident 00206_I_02112022.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

