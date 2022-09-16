Hagley Hall taken out of service for railway weekend.

A tweet was put on the official site this evening saying investigations were being carried out after three line side fires today.
We're sorry to announce that we have withdrawn 4930 Hagley Hall from service for the rest of the Autumn Steam Gala, following three lineside fires today.— Severn Valley Railway (@svrofficialsite) September 16, 2022
Investigations are underway to determine what remedial action is needed. 75069 has been rostered as a replacement. pic.twitter.com/i6PGBIiAQz
The Hagley Hall engine was expected to be the star of the gala which runs until Sunday. It came back into service only last week after a 36-year-absence.
Engine 75069 has been brought in as a replacement
For details on the weekend go to www.svr.co.uk