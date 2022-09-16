Notification Settings

Hagley Hall taken out of service for railway weekend.

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

The Severn Valley Railway has had to withdraw its refurbished GWR 4930 loco 'Hagley Hall' after just the first of the the three day Autumn Steam Gala,

GWR 4930 Hagley Hall

A tweet was put on the official site this evening saying investigations were being carried out after three line side fires today.

The Hagley Hall engine was expected to be the star of the gala which runs until Sunday. It came back into service only last week after a 36-year-absence.

https://www.shropshirestar.com/news/local-hubs/bridgnorth/2022/09/09/historic-engine-returns-to-its-former-glory/

Engine 75069 has been brought in as a replacement

For details on the weekend go to www.svr.co.uk

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

