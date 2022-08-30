Notification Settings

Sparks from a railway engine thought to have caused large fire next to Severn Valley Railway

Sparks from a railway engine are thought to have led to a large field and undergrowth fire next to the Severn Valley Railway.

The field field close to the Severn Valley Railway. photo Craig Jackson
The alarm was raised at Eardington near Bridgnorth just after midday on Tuesday.

When fire crews arrived they found five acres of land well alight.

Six fire crews along with the Incident Command Unit were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Church Stretton, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Tweedale.

The firefighters used beaters and jets to tackle the fire in an operation lasted over two and a half hours.

Craig Jackson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said: "There were several seats of fire on the Severn valley railway embankment and five acres of field and undergrowth well alight."

"Firefighters made good progress to surround the fire."

The Severn Valley Railway is holding its 'Purple Weekend' on Saturday and Sunday.

