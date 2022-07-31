Notification Settings

Car overturns in crash near Bridgnorth

By Nick Humphreys

A car flipped onto its roof after a crash near Bridgnorth.

The incident happened in Billingsley, shortly before 10pm on Saturday. Nobody was trapped in the vehicle, but it is not known if anyone was hurt.

Fire crews were called to make the vehicle safe and police officers were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 9.54pm on Saturday, July 30, SFRS Fire Control received a call. This incident involved one saloon vehicle which was on its roof and required making safe.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Bridgnorth. Also at the scene of the incident were the police."

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

