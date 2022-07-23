Shropshire Council plans to put adverts on roundabouts to generate cash

Advert on a roundabout

Shropshire Council has applied to put signs on islands in Bridgnorth, Shifnal and Claverley to generate more income.

The council revealed the idea last year when it said selling advertising space on roundabouts, lampposts, signs and verges could bring in nearly £400,000 a year.

Decisions on the plans will be made at the council's Southern Planning Committee on Tuesday.

Planning applications for signs on four roundabouts will be decided on. The proposals are for the following islands: the Shifnal junction of the A442 Bridgnorth Road, B4176 and B4379, Sutton Maddock; the Bridgnorth junction of the B454 and B4363 Wolverhampton Road, Swancote; the Bridgnorth junction of the A442 Cann Hall Road, Mill Street and B4363 Wolverhampton Road, and the Claverley junction of the A454 and B4176.

A development management report into one of the applications, prepared by case officer Richard Denison says: "Local authority roundabout sponsorship or advertising schemes are now very common throughout the UK and Shropshire Council would like to offer local businesses the opportunity to advertise.

"Roundabout sponsorship is typically used by small to medium sized local business to raise their profile. It serves as a cost-effective way for them to promote themselves in high visibility locations for considerably less money than would otherwise be possible - helping boost the local economy. The income generated from advertising on highways assets will be reinvested in the highways network."

In conclusion, the reports says: "It is considered that the proposed signs will have no adverse impact on public safety and would have no significant adverse impact on the character and appearance of the site or the visual amenity of the locality. It is recommended that standard advertising conditions are attached to any approval notice issued. The proposed development meets the criteria of national guidance on advertisements and local plan policies.