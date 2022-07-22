Road closures as the Queen's Baton heads to Bridgnorth

The Queen's Baton Relay on its journey around Staffordshire at Lichfield Cathedral

Tomorrow, residents will have the chance to see the baton bearers in action – nearing ever closer to its final destination in Birmingham.

It will have been carried over 294 days, and made trips to each of the 72 nations that make up the Commonwealth, by the end of the final mile.

The baton has been carried across Africa, Asia, South America and Oceania ahead in recent months ahead of the games, which start in Birmingham on July 28.

After Kidderminster and Bridgnorth, the baton heads to Cannock and Walsall. On Sunday, it goes to Wolverhampton, Halesowen, Dudley, Stourbridge and Brierley Hill.

Here's what will be happening in each area during the relay:

Kidderminster baton relay route:

There will not be any road closures in Kidderminster for this occasion – as the baton will be travelling by train.

The Queen’s Baton Relay visits Kidderminster railway station on Saturday morning.

At 9.47am, the baton arrives at the Severn Valley railway station and is carried through the booking hall and around the concourse. There will also be a guard of honour present.

Eight minutes later, at 9.55am, the baton will go along the platform and board the special purple locomotive, No.70 Elizabeth II.

The heritage railway will carry the baton the full 16-mile length of the line from Kidderminster to Bridgnorth.

Free tickets to travel on the train have been allocated in a public ballot, along with viewing places at Kidderminster station.

Members of the public are invited to view the relay train at all of SVR’s other stations – Bewdley, Arley, Highley, Hampton Loade and Bridgnorth, though places are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

As it passes through each station, the train will slow to walking pace and will sound its whistle in celebration. The SVR advises that no parking is available at Arley, Highley or Hampton Loade and viewers will need to make their way to these stations on foot.

Public train service will start again later in the morning, and the timetable for Saturday trains is available at svr.co.uk.

Bridgnorth Baton Relay route:

See the baton in Bridgnorth between 11.45am and 12pm after it arrives on the Severn Valley railway. There will be celebrations going on from 10am – 3pm.

It will make its way across the footbridge and onto New Road, then Underhill Street, continuing across the bridge onto Mill Street. After crossing Bandon Island, the baton will go to Severn Park to join in the community sports fun day.

The park will be filled with sports and activity groups where everyone is invited to try their hand at different sports, enjoy refreshments and have the chance to hear interviews with local sportspeople.

The following roads will be closed from around 10am:

Postern Gate

West Castle Street

New Road

Underhill Street

Bridge Street

St Johns Street

And these roads will be closed from 11am, until approximately 11:45am: