Fire crews sent to pub blaze near Bridgnorth

The incident happened at the Ship Inn, Highley, Bridgnorth shortly after 5am.

The blaze involved decking and the front extension of the building.

Nobody was injured.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 5.23am on Thursday, July, 21, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a property fire in Bridgnorth.

"This incident involved decking and a front extension to the building. Crews extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and one main jet. Assistance from Wyre Forest appliance from Hereford & Worcester Fire Service.