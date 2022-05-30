Shropshire gears up for week of once-in-a-lifetime Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen Victoria will be appearing for the celebrations at Blists Hill

With two bank holidays lined up and festivities already well underway, Shropshire residents will be spoilt for choice in ways to mark the anniversary.

More than 150 street closures for parties will be taking place across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales, over the course of the celebrations – with the county set for an unprecedented party.

Telford's Town Park will be the venue for a host of major family activities, across both Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5.

On the Saturday from 1.30pm to 10.30pm a 'community picnic and big screen afternoon' is being hosted by Telford & Wrekin Council.

The event includes the popular family film The Queen’s Corgi, followed by the BFG.

From 8pm there will be live streaming of the Platinum Party at the Palace – giving people a chance to enjoy all the celebrations and pageantry taking place in London with their own friends and family.

On the Sunday from noon to 6.30pm, a concert in the park will provide a line up of live proms style music throughout the afternoon.

The music stage will feature the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire LEAP Ensemble, Haberdashers’ Abraham Darby Show Band and In Harmony Youth Ensemble.

As well as the music there will be children’s workshops including Chinese dance, junk drums, dance and art wheel as well as make-your-own flags activities from noon to 4pm.

In Oswestry a Jubilee party featuring Morris dancing, music, children's entertainment, and more will be taking over the Bailey Head from 10am to 2.30pm on Friday, June 3.

In Ludlow a beacon lighting and street food festival will held at the town's market square from 6.30pm to 10.30pm on Thursday, June 2.

In Shrewsbury there will be a chance for people to relax on beanbags and deckchairs and take in live music in Shrewsbury's Square on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, as well as at St Alkmund's on the Friday.

As part of the weekend Shrewsbury's Market Hall is open late night on Saturday from 5pm to 10pm – with a host of food, drink and live jazz as part of the evening.

A celebration with a difference will also be taking place at the West Mid Showground with the two-day 90s Revival Festival from noon to 11pm on both Friday and Saturday.

Shifnal has a succession of events planned throughout the Jubilee weekend, starting with a family fun day including a colour run, children's fancy dress, and a dog show at Wheatfield Park from 10am to 3.30pm on Thursday.

On Saturday there will be a Royal Platinum Jubilee Fair with food, entertainment and stalls at St Andrew's Church from midday to 4pm, followed by jubilee parade from the War Memorial Club at 10am on Sunday, followed by a thanksgiving service at Sat Andrew's Church from 11am, and then a grand picnic with a brass band from 12.30pm.

In Bridgnorth there will be a Jubilee flavour as the town's carnival returns on Friday – the parade takes place at 12pm, with a host of royal entertainment and family fun planned for the Severn Park from 1pm to 10pm.

Market Drayton Town Council will be putting on a Platinum Jubilee Picnic and Funday from 2pm to 6pm on Thursday, June 2, at Church Street Car Park.

The event will include children's entertainment and a dog show, with people invited to dress up in red, white and blue to get involved in the festivities.

Whitchurch will be kicking off a weekend of celebrations with a beacon lighting ceremony. The procession starts from St Alkmund's Church at 8.15pm on Thursday. Families are invited to gather at the church's top car park from 8pm to take part – or meet at the rugby club at 9pm for the beacon ceremony, as well as fireworks.

In Newport the town is geared up to celebrate in style as residents are invited to bring out their chairs for a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to party.

The High Street will be closed to traffic on Sunday, June 5, for a street party to mark Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne.

Newport Town Council is organising 'The Big Lunch' and encouraging residents to bring out all the food and drink, plus tables and chairs, they can manage for the celebrations.

As well as celebrations across the county, one of Shropshire's major visitor attractions is marking the occasion with a throwback to Queen Victoria.

Throughout the Jubilee week Blists Hill Victorian Town will be hosting a balcony appearance from 'Queen Victoria'.

The town's Victorian Sergeant will whip visitors into shape, as they practice military drill and musical performances in preparation for presentation to the Queen herself.

Her Majesty will then stand on the balcony above the cycle showroom, to survey the passing procession consisting of willing visitors and resident Victorians.

She will then descend to ground level to meet and greet visitors, and pose for selfies in the Goods Shed.

Meanwhile the Severn Valley Railway has gone all out to give people a memorable way to mark the anniversary on the 16-mile line.

The heritage railway s running a specially painted purple locomotive to celebrate the jubilee.