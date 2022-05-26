Bridgnorth undertaker rewarded,

STEVEBURDENphoto

John Adams, of Perry and Phillips, which has an office on Underhill Street, was recently elected as the national president of the National Association of Funeral Directors (NAFD)

He received the award at the annual conference hosted at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport.

The NAFD 4,100 represents UK funeral homes, as well as international firms and suppliers to the sector.

As part of his new role, John hopes to visit many of the local and area association branches throughout the UK in the next 12 months, as well as making overseas trips.

He said: "I feel very proud to take on the role going forward. The NAFD has such a strong history and for me to represent the industry is a great privilege.

"The funeral industry is facing some of its most difficult challenges to date, with the government becoming more involved in how funeral directors operate.

" There are also national improvements taking place such as regulating funeral plans, which despite the size of the task can only be a positive for the consumer and the public once it begins in July this year. "And from a personal point, one of my main goals is to see bereavement awareness added into the national curriculum.

"From the loss of my own Mum, Maria, at the age of 12, I really believe this could be helpful for so many people as 80 per cent of the population will suffer a close loss before the age of 18.