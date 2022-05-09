Notification Settings

Historic mill in Bridgnorth celebrated as part of UK radio ham event

By Paul JenkinsBridgnorthPublished:

A popular Bridgnorth based attraction helped celebrate a national event at the weekend.

Daniels Mill
Daniels Mill

Daniels Mill at Eardington was one of around 300 water and windmills across the UK celebrating National Mills weekend.

Organised by the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings, this year's theme is ‘New Life for Old Mills, ’ to celebrate the repair of wind and watermills which allows the important historical buildings to survive for future generations to come.

In support of the weekend, amateur radio enthusiasts from across the country set up temporary amateur radio stations at a number of the participating mills, hoping to make contact with other ones within the UK and Europe.

Called 'Mills on the Air' - the amateur radio station at Daniels Mill was operated by enthusiast Martin Childs from Chelmarsh who used a special call sign for the event of GB4DM.

He spoke to visitiors to mill about the project and how it came about plus let them broadcast to other mills in the network.

Daniels Mill is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10am-4pm and Bank Holiday Mondays. Visit www.danielsmill.co.uk for more details/.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

