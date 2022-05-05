Notification Settings

Bridgnorth plant nursery to feature on Gardener's World

By Sue Smith

Primula's were once the must-have plants for Victorians, who even built their own theatres to display the blooms, and now a Bridgnorth family has been put in the frame for helping revive their popularity.

Director Sarah Millington with some of the Primula Auriculas grown at Hillview Hardy Plants at Worfield, Bridgnorth

The Millington family propagate and sell plants from two national collections of Primula Auriculas and are set to be featured on Gardeners World on BBC2 at 8pm tomorrow.

Ingrid Millington, now 69, started Hillview Hardy Plants nursery on a one-acre plot in Worfield in 1987 and since then it has become well-known for its collections of the plants.

Her husband, John, now aged 70, joined the nursery in 1992 and their daughter, Sarah Millington, aged 41, who studied law at university, decided to go into horticulture and the family business in 2002.

The nursery is known for propagating and selling 300 different types of Primula Auriculas Alpines and 200 different varieties of Primula Auriculas bred by Richard Austin, from the New Forest.

Sarah said: "The flowers are beautiful and have a scent. People say that the flowers resemble little faces and might have been painted by fairies by night.

"The Victorians displayed them in Auriculas theatres so that visitors could see them when they were blooming.

"We propagate stripes, doubles, border and alpines and this will mark the first time that filming has taken place at the nursery.

"These beautiful flowers are ideal for a shady greenhouse and a shady border but they do not like being hot in the summer and wet in the winter-time.

"They are also perfect for window boxes, patios and for small gardens."

Sarah added: "We are also specialists in rare and unusual herbaceous perennials at the nursery but we have been very busy lately as we will also be showing Prumula Auriculas at the RHS Malvern Spring Garden Show which runs from Thursday to Sunday this week.

"Anyone wanting to see the collections at the nursery can do so everyday from 10am to 5pm, except Sundays when we are closed.

"Visitors to the Malvern Show will find us represented in the Floral Marquee and we are very much hoping that we will win a gold medal."

By Sue Smith

Reporter

