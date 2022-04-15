New restaurant Montgomery's opens at Astbury Hall near Bridgnorth

Montgomery's

Montgomery's at Astbury Hall opened on Friday, April 8, at the historic 320-acre estate at Chelmarsh which dates back to the 19th century. It was rebuilt after a fire by Edmund Southwell who served as Bridgnorth mayor from 1895-97.

Tables at Montgomery's at Astbury Hall

The site was acquired by new owners in 2020 after going into adminstration three years earlier when owned by rock star KK Downing.

Extensive renovations have taken place in the last two years, incorporating original features such as intricate ceiling roses and coving, with luxurious textures and bold teal colours, to create a warm and relaxing environment.

View from the bar

The new menu promises meat from Beaman's and Sons in Bridgnorth and bread from Swift's Bakery in Cleobury Mortimer - afternoon teas are also being served.