Win smells sweet for Bridgnorth store

The Perfume Laboratory was selected at random from nearly 40 businesses in the town nominated for the awards , which celebrate community spirit and diversity,
Traders as diverse as The Bridgnorth Bus and Coach Company, Willz Motor Shop and Woods Dry Cleaners were nominated through the social media page Love Bridgnorth, which has 12,000 followers online. Bridgnorth was in the top five of the national statistics for businesses nominated by area in the Love Local awards.
The Perfume Laboratory was launched three years ago and sells over 50 bespoke fragrances from the shop in Whitburn Street. Sally Themans, from the Love Bridgnorth site presented the owners of the salon with their award, which gives one customer who nominated the business, money to spend in-store.