£4m package of investment in Bridgnorth approved

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 26/09/2020 - View overlooking Bridgnorth.

it had previously been agreed by the cabinet earlier this month in recognition of the need to improve transport and public realm in Shropshire's third largest market town.

Council officer will now earmark the money to specific projects by working through the data from the public engagement exercise held in December 2021, which asked people living and working in the town what projects they would like the council to deliver.

Suggestions put forward as part of last year’s engagement exercise include a new town centre multi-storey car park, a new junction from the A458 to provide direct access to Oldbury Wells School, and active travel measures – plus improving the High Street, and supporting the town’s economy by remodelling the High Street, increasing public space, and improving street furniture and the quality of the environment.

Officers are now looking at the costs of a number of schemes, before a range of options go out to public consultation this spring.

A report will be presented to cabinet and then to full council in the summer for approval, before the schemes go out to tender to appoint a contractor. Work would then begin this autumn/winter.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for physical infrastructure, said: “This funding represents a significant and important investment in Bridgnorth, and a demonstrates a real commitment to the town. It’s now vital that we give those who live, work and visit Bridgnorth the opportunity to help decide how it is spent.

“We had a fantastic response to the public engagement exercise we held before Christmas. We put forward a wide range of ideas for consideration and comment and asked people to tell us if they liked, or didn’t like, each idea, and if they had any other suggestions.