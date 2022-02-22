Greens pile pressure on Shropshire Council to do more to promote walking, cycling and public transport

Julian Dean

The council is due to set its budget at a meeting on Thursday and the Greens will be proposing spending money on promoting walking, cycling and public transport in shift towards greener travel.

They want the ruling Conservatives to create a new investment fund of £4.6m for improved facilities for walking, cycling and public transport across the county.

They say they would increase parking charges Frankwell and Abbey Foregate car parks – bringing Frankwell up to the same price as St. Julian's; and bringing Abbey Foregate up to the previous price of Frankwell.

Councillor Julian Dean, Green group Councillor for Porthill in Shrewsbury said: "The fact that it’s currently cheaper to drive than take a bus makes no sense at all.

"We think it’s only fair that the gap is reduced and the extra funds are used to make bus travel, walking and cycling a safer and more appealing option for everyone."

The second amendment will ringfence a proportion of the highways maintenance budget to invest in repairing and improving pavements and cycle lanes.

The Conservative budget proposes nearly £60m extra for highways maintenance and, under the new Green amendment, a tenth of this will be ringfenced for the improvements.