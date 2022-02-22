Greens pile pressure on Shropshire Council to do more to promote walking, cycling and public transport

The council is due to set its budget at a meeting on Thursday and the Greens will be proposing spending money on promoting walking, cycling and public transport in shift towards greener travel.
They want the ruling Conservatives to create a new investment fund of £4.6m for improved facilities for walking, cycling and public transport across the county.
They say they would increase parking charges Frankwell and Abbey Foregate car parks – bringing Frankwell up to the same price as St. Julian's; and bringing Abbey Foregate up to the previous price of Frankwell.
Councillor Julian Dean, Green group Councillor for Porthill in Shrewsbury said: "The fact that it’s currently cheaper to drive than take a bus makes no sense at all.
"We think it’s only fair that the gap is reduced and the extra funds are used to make bus travel, walking and cycling a safer and more appealing option for everyone."
The second amendment will ringfence a proportion of the highways maintenance budget to invest in repairing and improving pavements and cycle lanes.
The Conservative budget proposes nearly £60m extra for highways maintenance and, under the new Green amendment, a tenth of this will be ringfenced for the improvements.
Oswestry Green Party Councillor Duncan Kerr said: "Shropshire Council plans a substantial investment to improve the terrible state of the roads, which is very welcome. But the Conservatives have refused to commit even a small proportion of the highways budget to look after walking and cycling. Poor pavement surfaces in particular are a real hazard, especially for the vulnerable. They deserve much-needed attention, just as highways do."