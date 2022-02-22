Notification Settings

Greens pile pressure on Shropshire Council to do more to promote walking, cycling and public transport

By David Tooley

Green party members in Shropshire are proposing to release the brakes on promoting greener travel.

Julian Dean
Julian Dean

The council is due to set its budget at a meeting on Thursday and the Greens will be proposing spending money on promoting walking, cycling and public transport in shift towards greener travel.

They want the ruling Conservatives to create a new investment fund of £4.6m for improved facilities for walking, cycling and public transport across the county.

They say they would increase parking charges Frankwell and Abbey Foregate car parks – bringing Frankwell up to the same price as St. Julian's; and bringing Abbey Foregate up to the previous price of Frankwell.

Councillor Julian Dean, Green group Councillor for Porthill in Shrewsbury said: "The fact that it’s currently cheaper to drive than take a bus makes no sense at all.

"We think it’s only fair that the gap is reduced and the extra funds are used to make bus travel, walking and cycling a safer and more appealing option for everyone."

The second amendment will ringfence a proportion of the highways maintenance budget to invest in repairing and improving pavements and cycle lanes.

The Conservative budget proposes nearly £60m extra for highways maintenance and, under the new Green amendment, a tenth of this will be ringfenced for the improvements.

Oswestry Green Party Councillor Duncan Kerr said: "Shropshire Council plans a substantial investment to improve the terrible state of the roads, which is very welcome. But the Conservatives have refused to commit even a small proportion of the highways budget to look after walking and cycling. Poor pavement surfaces in particular are a real hazard, especially for the vulnerable. They deserve much-needed attention, just as highways do."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

