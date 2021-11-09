Artisan jewellers move to Bridgnorth

By Andrew RevillBridgnorthPublished:

A Shropshire couple has opened a new jewellery shop with a unique artistic twist.

Bridgnorth couple Ian Worton and Valerie Blount have recently opened a new Artisan Jewellery shop in Central Court in Bridgnorth. Ian Charles Jewellers will be stocking a large range of artisan and contemporary jewellery including many hand-painted pieces.

Valerie is creator of Val B’s Wax Jewellery, which is a unique process where works are hand-painted in beeswax and sealed in resin and glass. Val started creating and selling her jewellery in Central Court seven years ago in a shared hut with her sister. Since then she moved to open a shop in the Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury, and has now returned to Bridgnorth.

Val explained: "I am so excited to be bringing my jewellery back here. I care a great deal about Bridgnorth as I was born here and lived in the area all my life.

"There are a lot of lovely independent shops and business in Bridgnorth and Central Court is delightful. Just the right place to come for a mooch around and only a few steps off the centre of the High Street."

Ian added: "We are delighted to move into the Court. It is such a beautiful setting, there is a lovely selection of shops here and the shop lends itself to the artisan look that we were aiming for as the jewellery will be hand crafted in the shop."

Andrew Revill

By Andrew Revill

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star.

