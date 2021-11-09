Artisan jewellers move to Bridgnorth

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 04/11/2021..Pics in Bridgnorth at new Jewellery shop: Ian Charles Jewellers, and Ian Charles is pictured with Val Blount. Val uses Bees wax to painr jewelley and the shop is stockists of her items: Val B's Wax..

Bridgnorth couple Ian Worton and Valerie Blount have recently opened a new Artisan Jewellery shop in Central Court in Bridgnorth. Ian Charles Jewellers will be stocking a large range of artisan and contemporary jewellery including many hand-painted pieces.

Valerie is creator of Val B’s Wax Jewellery, which is a unique process where works are hand-painted in beeswax and sealed in resin and glass. Val started creating and selling her jewellery in Central Court seven years ago in a shared hut with her sister. Since then she moved to open a shop in the Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury, and has now returned to Bridgnorth.

Val explained: "I am so excited to be bringing my jewellery back here. I care a great deal about Bridgnorth as I was born here and lived in the area all my life.

"There are a lot of lovely independent shops and business in Bridgnorth and Central Court is delightful. Just the right place to come for a mooch around and only a few steps off the centre of the High Street."