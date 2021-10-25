Pub owners 'seriously considering closing'

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 27/09/2021 - Reports of a dangerous bend on the B4555 Highley Road outside of The Swan Inn on The Severn in Bridgnorth. Two problems - one being the band bend at the top of the hill and two, the lack of footpath/over grown footbath at the bottom of the hill. In Picture: Gary Goodlad..

Kay Gibbons and Gary Goodlad run The Swan Inn on the Severn on the B4555, Highley Road, just to the south of Bridgnorth. Last month they contacted us and explained their predicament. Customers are reluctant to walk to the pub to have a drink as there is no footpath worth the name in either direction. While the pub sits in a 40mph zone, they added that cars and lorries routinely do well above the speed limit as they come down the hill from the south.

This and the lack of local taxis to take customers to and from the pub, and the poor bus service, has meant that business has been poor for some time.

This week Kay and Gary confirmed that the situation has not improved since we spoke to them last.

Kay said: "We are seriously considering closing. We have already given up on the bar and the restaurant.

"Nothing has changed, I am going to lodge a complaint with the council. I think they have had the opportunity to respond. They haven't done anything. They haven't made any contact with us whatsoever."

Kay added that she feels that the situation is 'hopeless' as no contact has been made by Shropshire Council.

Gary and Kay have now decided to close the doors between November until March until they can decide what to do next.

Kay added: "I have tried everything but people cannot get here. We get the occasional enquiry for a booking, but it is just not economically viable. How can you come up with a menu and stock it when you don't know who is coming? It's just a no-go. I am racking my brains here to figure out what else we can do.

"We are so close to town and people can't even walk here and have a drink."

The pub sits on a roughly mile-long stretch of the road with no footpath. The verge has become overgrown which makes people even more reluctant to walk there. The council's vegetation cutting plan is now reactive, so residents have to log issues and then the council attends to them.

However, the issue of the overgrown verge at the Swan Inn was logged on September 24 and we understand that no cutting has taken place on that stretch as yet. For context another stretch on a road to Ludlow was logged on July 7 and is still to be attended.