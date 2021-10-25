Bridgnorth League of Friends: "We are here!"

Cllr Kirstie Hurst-Knight, coffee shop volunteers Janice Moseley and Jean Prior and Cllr Christian Lea

Bridgnorth League of Friends is a charitable organisation that runs the cafe inside Bridgnorth Community Hospital, and has been back open since early October. However the cafe has not been as well attended as the organisers would like. The charity raises money for equipment for the hospital by running the coffee shop.

Sue Burrows of the League of Friends said: "It is certainly not as busy as it was, and I think there are several reasons for that. The hospital is not allowing visitors so we don't have people popping into the cafe either on their own or with a patient. Also now for appointments there are very strict arrival times, so people aren't in the hospital for longer than they need to be.

"But we have been allowed to open, and it is perfectly safe to visit the cafe, and we have taken every precaution possible."

Bridgnorth councillors Kirstie Hurst-Knight and Christian Lea recently visited the cafe to show their support for it.

Cllr Hurst-Knight said: "Bridgnorth Hospital League of Friends is a fundraising group that raises money to improve and complement the hospital's services, as a previous president of this group last year I saw first hand the work they do and equipment they purchased to help our local hospital."

"Myself and Cllr Lea urge people to visit the cafe and support their fundraising work."

The cafe is fully staffed by volunteers, and boasts an array of drinks and homemade cakes, as well as baby and toddler knitware. They have stopped accepting donations of bric-a-brac and bottletops, as they do not have the capacity for these any more.